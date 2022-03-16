BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

BRT stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.