Cadence Bank NA Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

