Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

