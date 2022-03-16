Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 736,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

