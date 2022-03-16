Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.83. 9,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,141. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

