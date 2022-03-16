Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. 1,065,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

