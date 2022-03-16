Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.592 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of CNQ opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

