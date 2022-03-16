CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

