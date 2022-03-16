CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
