CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CANL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. CannLabs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
CannLabs Company Profile (Get Rating)
