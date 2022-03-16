Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $502,000 in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.20% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLCA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLCA stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

