Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $729,000 in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.21% of Advanced Merger Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

