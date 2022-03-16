Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 905,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686,111 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

ALTU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.