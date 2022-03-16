Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.29% of L&F Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNFA. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNFA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

