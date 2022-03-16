Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 172 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

