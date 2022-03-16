Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $1.33 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.63% of SportsTek Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

