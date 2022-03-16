Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $885,000 Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.32% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWRK. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

ZWRK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

