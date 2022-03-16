Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.13% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,986 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

