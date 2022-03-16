Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock valued at $609,101,430. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $404.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

