Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.90 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

