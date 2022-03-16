Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $594,000.

IEUR stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93.

