Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

NYSE BDX opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.01. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

