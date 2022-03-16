Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,502 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 20,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

TDOC opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.