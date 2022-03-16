CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.35 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.