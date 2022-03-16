CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after acquiring an additional 485,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after acquiring an additional 469,286 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,657 shares of company stock worth $1,415,170. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Shares of HLT opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

