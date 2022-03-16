CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $340,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

