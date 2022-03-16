CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,318,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

