CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after buying an additional 217,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 141,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.