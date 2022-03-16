CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

