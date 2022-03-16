Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 212,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

