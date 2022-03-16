CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

