CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 221.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

