Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.79. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 160,731 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)
