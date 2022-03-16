Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 230,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,202 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

