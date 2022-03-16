CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 598,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 6,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

