CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

IGR opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 546,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

