CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE IGR opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

