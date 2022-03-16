Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 5,934 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

Shares of INDT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,528. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.