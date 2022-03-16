CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

