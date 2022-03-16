CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

