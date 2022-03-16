Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

