Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.76. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 21,437 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $542.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

