Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

