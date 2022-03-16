CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 231,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.