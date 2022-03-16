CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 231,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
