Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $271.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

