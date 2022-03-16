Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

