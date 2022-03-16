Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after purchasing an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.87.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

