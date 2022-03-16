Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

NYSE C opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

