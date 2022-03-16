Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,489 shares of company stock worth $5,168,590. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

