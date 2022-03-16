CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $82.98 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. CertiK has a total market cap of $82.98 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.80 or 0.06709080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,541.61 or 0.99895858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00039932 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,574,346 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

