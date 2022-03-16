Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Laurence M. Corash Sells 30,307 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerus by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cerus by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 573,420 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 105.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cerus by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

